Russian Defense Ministry Denies Plans to Recall Retired Officers as Ukrainian Ruse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry denied on Saturday that it was recalling reserves to active duty amid a military operation in Ukraine after some retired officers received suspicious phones calls.

"All fake phone calls of this nature are coming from the Ukrainian territory.

They are nothing but lies and provocations by Ukrainian security services," ministerial spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

He said that retired personnel had been reporting receiving automated phones calls in the past few days. The recorded message instructed them to contact their military commissariats, which are responsible for draft.