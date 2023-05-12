Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The statements made by military correspondents claiming that Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defense lines in the special military operation zone are not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about 'defense breakthroughs' that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22.00 May 11, 2023 (19:00), no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction.

The ministry also said that Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Bakhmut, Marinka and Avdiivka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," according to the ministry.