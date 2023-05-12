UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counteroffensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The statements made by military correspondents claiming that Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defense lines in the special military operation zone are not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The statements shared by individual telegram channels about 'defense breakthroughs' that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality. As of 22.00 May 11, 2023 (19:00), no active operations are underway in the Kupyansk direction," the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Lyman direction.

The ministry also said that Russian troops are still engaged in fighting in the western part of Bakhmut, Marinka and Avdiivka. Overall, the situation in the special military zone is "under control," according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Kupyansk May

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

21 minutes ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

21 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn ..

UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn Khaldun&#039;

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.