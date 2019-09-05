UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Death Of Russian Servicemen In Syria's Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Death of Russian Servicemen in Syria's Idlib

The Russian Defense Ministry denied media reports about the death of Russian servicemen in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry denied media reports about the death of Russian servicemen in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.

Earlier, media reported that three Russian military officers had been killed in Syria, two more officers had been injured.

"There are no 'Russian observation posts' in the area of the locality of Jurin in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The information circulated by one of the Russian media about the alleged death of Russian servicemen is untrue. Please note that the author of the material has repeatedly published unverified information based on rumors," the ministry said.

