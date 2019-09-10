UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports Russian Combat Jets Delivered Strike On Idlib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Reports Russian Combat Jets Delivered Strike on Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry denied Reuters reports that Russian combat jets had delivered strikes on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria thus violating the truce.

"Since the beginning of the cessation of fire regime on August 31 in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Russian Aerospace Forces and Syrian Air Force aircraft have not performed any combat missions to hit targets on the ground," the ministry said.

"The information of the British news agency Reuters about the alleged air strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the Jabal al-Akrad hill is another fake," it said.

Reuters reported earlier in the day citing the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and other sources that Russian "planes had carried out two raids on in the strategic Jabal al-Akrad mountain range near the western Latakia coast".

