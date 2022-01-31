The Russian Defense Ministry on Monday denied Tallinn's statement about a Russian military aircraft allegedly entering Estonian airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry on Monday denied Tallinn's statement about a Russian military aircraft allegedly entering Estonian airspace.

Earlier in the day, the Estonian Defense Forces said that the Russian Su-27 fighter jet illegally entered the country's airspace on January 29.

"On January 29, 2022, flights of Russian Su-27 fighters over the Baltic Sea were not carried out. All flights of Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without entering the borders of other states," the ministry said in a statement.