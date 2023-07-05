Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Denies UK Official's Claim About Losing Combat Effectiveness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 09:08 PM

An assessment made by UK Admiral Sir Tony Radakin about Russia losing its combat capability and thousands of tanks in Ukraine is a lie, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) An assessment made by UK Admiral Sir Tony Radakin about Russia losing its combat capability and thousands of tanks in Ukraine is a lie, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times (FT) reported that Radakin said that Russia lost half of its combat effectiveness and some 2,500 tanks in Ukraine.

"The FT-published estimates of the losses of Russian armored vehicles by UK Admiral Radakin, coupled with the alleged loss of 'half of its combat effectiveness' by the Russian armed forces, are characterized by the universal scale of lies," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Radakin made those statements in the UK parliament to receive more funding for purchase of new military equipment for the UK armed forces to replace the equipment that was delivered to Ukraine.

