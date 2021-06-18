UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Developing COVID-19 Medication In Form Of Chewing Gum - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Developing COVID-19 Medication in Form of Chewing Gum - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry started developing a new antiviral drug against COVID-19 in the form of chewing gum, a source close to the ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The 48th central research institute of the defense ministry started developing an antiviral drug against the novel coronavirus infection in the form of chewing gum.

The combination of an affordable form of use with health properties of the mediation will provide a positive effect in the fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection," the source said.

The institute also develops a mucosa-associated vaccine against COVID-19 in the form of marshmallow, he added.

"After trials completion, this vaccine will be included in different therapeutic regimens and will be used as an addition to existing mechanisms for the use of preventive drugs," the source explained.

