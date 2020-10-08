Russian Defense Ministry Drones Start Monitoring Situation in Fire Area in Ryazan Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Defense Ministry drone aviation units have begun monitoring the situation in the area of the fire at the ammunition depot in the central Russian Ryazan Region, the ministry said.

"Unmanned aviation units of the Russian Defense Ministry have started monitoring the fire situation in the area of the fire on the territory of the ammunition depot in the Ryazan Region," it said.

The blaze at the ammunition depot of the Western Military District, near the settlement of Zheltukhino, was first reported at 13:20 local time [10:20 GMT]. According to military officials, a patch of grass caught fire not far from the building before gusts of wind helped spread the fire to the arms depot.