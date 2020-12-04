Russian Defense Ministry Expects to Receive 100,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in December

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to receive 100,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 later this month, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said on Friday.

"In line with your order [by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu], the Russian armed forces has scaled up effort toward vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection.

In December, we plan to receive 100,000 more doses of the vaccine," Ivanov said.

Over 300 vaccination teams have been created at military medical facilities, allowing daily vaccination of up to 5,000 servicemen, Ivanov added.