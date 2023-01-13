UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Explains Wagner Group's Role In Soledar Liberation

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry Ministry of Defense explained how the city of Soledar in the DPR had been liberated, stating that the city blocks had been stormed by detachments of the Wagner Group.

"As for the direct assault on the city blocks of Soledar, which was occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this combat mission was successfully completed by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the Wagner assault squads," the ministry said.

It also recalled that offensive operations in this tactical direction, which ended in the defeat of the Ukrainian troops and the capture of the city of Soledar, had been carried out by a mixed grouping of Russian troops, according to a single plan provided for a complex of combat missions.

"These combat missions included, as already reported, blocking the city from the north and south, isolating the combat area, preventing the enemy from transferring reserves to the city from neighboring areas and preventing the exit of Ukrainian Armed Forces units from Soledar, as well as fire support for the attack by ground attack aircraft and artillery," the defense ministry said.

