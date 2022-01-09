UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Fending Off Massive Information Wars 'on All Fronts' - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Fending Off Massive Information Wars 'on All Fronts' - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russia is defending itself against massive information wars that are waged "on all fronts" in the modern information space, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in documentary released on Sunday by Russian broadcaster Zvezda.

"That's the time we live in. Today it's not just about the way information is presented, it's about a big, I'm not afraid of this word, war, an information war that is waged on all fronts. And we have no right to lose in this war," Shoigu said in a documentary dedicated to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of Russian Ministry of Defense.

Shoigu also highlighted the enormous amount of information weapons used against the Ministry of Defense, from fake news to full-fledged information attacks.

In late December, Shoigu described the international military-political situation as difficult due to growing NATO activities, degradation of arms control system and intensification of the terrorist threat.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Russia December Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

16 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

17 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

17 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.