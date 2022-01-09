Russian Defense Ministry Fending Off Massive Information Wars 'on All Fronts' - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russia is defending itself against massive information wars that are waged "on all fronts" in the modern information space, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in documentary released on Sunday by Russian broadcaster Zvezda.

"That's the time we live in. Today it's not just about the way information is presented, it's about a big, I'm not afraid of this word, war, an information war that is waged on all fronts. And we have no right to lose in this war," Shoigu said in a documentary dedicated to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of Russian Ministry of Defense.

Shoigu also highlighted the enormous amount of information weapons used against the Ministry of Defense, from fake news to full-fledged information attacks.

In late December, Shoigu described the international military-political situation as difficult due to growing NATO activities, degradation of arms control system and intensification of the terrorist threat.