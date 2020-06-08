UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Follows NATO's Baltops-2020 Drills in Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet is following NATO's Baltops-2020 military drills in the Baltic Sea, the Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said on Monday.

"Equipment and personnel of the Baltic Fleet are monitoring the Baltops-2020 drills, which the Navies of the United States and European nations are holding ... in the waters of the Baltic Sea's southern and central parts," the management center said in a press release, without providing other details.

The Baltops military drills were first held in 1972. Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are taking part in this year's edition of the exercise.

Lisa Franchetti, the commander of the US 6th Fleet, has said that the exercise presents no threat to any country and should not result in any escalation in the US-Russian relations.

