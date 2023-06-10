UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Introduces Regulation Of Volunteer Service

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would sign contracts with volunteer detachments before July 1 to give them the necessary legal status and organize support.

"In order to increase the effectiveness of the use of volunteer formations as part of the United Group of Forces, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation signed an order that defines the procedure for the organization of service activities of volunteer organizations," the ministry said.

The order will give the volunteer formations the necessary legal status, create unified approaches to the organization of comprehensive support and the performance of their tasks.

Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Nikolay Pankov said that the order would allow volunteers to sign individual contracts either with volunteer squads or the defense ministry, and the contracts will extend social protection and support measures both onto them and their families.

