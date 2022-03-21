Russian Defense Ministry Invites International Humanitarian Organizations to Mariupol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has urged the representatives of the UN, the OSCE and the Red Cross to help with the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

"To fulfill this task (evacuation), we are also sending an official appeal to the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations, inviting their representatives to accompany this humanitarian operation, as they say, directly 'on the ground,' that is, in the city Mariupol, as part of Russian and Ukrainian humanitarian convoys," Mizintsev said.

He also noted that Russia is insisting on receiving an official written response from Ukraine to all its humanitarian proposals on ensuring the safety of Mariupol residents and the city's infrastructure before 05:00 local time on Monday.