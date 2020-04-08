Russian Defense Ministry Involved in Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian military specialists are helping develop vaccines against the coronavirus disease along with the Health Ministry and Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, said on Tuesday.

"Together with the Ministry of Health and the Russian FMBA of Russia, [we] have organized work to develop vaccines against the new coronavirus," Kirillov said at a meeting in the Defense Ministry.

The commander added that the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops was working on, among other tasks, a means of preventing the coronavirus infection.

Kirillov also said that a kit of reagents developed jointly with Moscow-based research and production company Syntol had been registered. According to him, the advantage of the kit is that it does not require special transportation conditions, and has a longer shelf life and high level of sensitivity.

So far, Russia has recorded 7,497 cases of the coronavirus, including 58 fatalities.