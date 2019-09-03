Russian Defense Ministry May Receive Extra Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic Helicopters - Manufacturer

The Russian Defense Ministry may receive additional Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic helicopters as deliveries contract may be expanded, while it has already received five helicopters, Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (part of Russian Helicopters) Managing Director Leonid Belykh said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry may receive additional Mi-8AMTSh-VA Arctic helicopters as deliveries contract may be expanded, while it has already received five helicopters, Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (part of Russian Helicopters) Managing Director Leonid Belykh said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Defense Ministry is already using five helicopters, and people who fly on these helicopters express their gratitude to us all the time," Belykh said, noting that the plant and the ministry were currently coordinating details for expanding the contract.

"I think the program will continue," Belykh added.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant signed an contract for the Mi-8AMTSh-VA twin-engine helicopters in February 2016.

The helicopter is designed especially to perform missions in Arctic environmental conditions. It is a modernized version of the Mi-8AMTSh-V military transport helicopter. The Mi-8AMTSh-VA has improved thermal protection, newest navigation and radio communication equipment, including an inertial navigation system capable of working in absence of satellite signals, and a unique system of engine and transmission heating, which enables urgent engines launch in extreme cold.

As the Mi-8AMTSh-VA is designed for long-distance flights, up to four additional fuel tanks can be mounted on it. During a test flight with additional fuel tanks, the helicopter traveled for over 1,400 kilometers (869.9 miles) without refueling.