UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Names New Senior Participants In Military Bio Program In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Names New Senior Participants in Military Bio Program in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russian Defense Ministry named new high-ranking participants in the military biological program in Ukraine, including ex-heads of structures of the US Department of Health, all of who are associated with the US Democratic Party, Commander of Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said on Friday.

"Earlier, we presented materials confirming the participation of Hunter Biden and his Rosemont Seneca Foundation, as well as other structures controlled by the US Democratic Party in financing Pentagon's main contractors operating in Ukraine. It was shown how deeply the son of the current US President (Joe Biden), Hunter Biden, is involved in financing the Metabiota company controlled by the US Ministry of Defense," Kirillov said, following the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention.

At the same time, some participants of closed projects still remain in the shadows, although they are key figures in the Ukrainian military biological program, the general explained.

"Among them are former director of Defense Threat Reduction Agency Kenneth Myers, executive vice president of the CIA-controlled In-Q-Tel venture fund Tara O'Toole, former head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden, former director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins, former CEO of the Battelle Memorial Institute Jeffrey Wadsworth, chief researcher and president of the Department of International Research, Development and Medicine of Pfizer, and many others," Kirillov revealed.

The Russian official added that all those mentioned are beneficiaries of the Pentagon's biological projects in one way or another and are associated with the US Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Pentagon Company Tara Same All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

10 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

10 hours ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

11 hours ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.