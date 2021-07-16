UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Neutralizes DDoS Attack On Its Website

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Neutralizes DDoS Attack on Its Website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry neutralized a DDoS attack on its official website on Friday.

"The official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense has been operating normally since 12.25 Moscow time [09:25 GMT] and is fully accessible to all internet users.

Specialists of the department's computer security service have successfully neutralized the ongoing DDoS attack, the intensity of which has not undergone significant changes," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

2 minutes ago

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

17 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

23 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

15 minutes ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

15 minutes ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.