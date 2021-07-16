Russian Defense Ministry Neutralizes DDoS Attack on Its Website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry neutralized a DDoS attack on its official website on Friday.

"The official website of the Russian Ministry of Defense has been operating normally since 12.25 Moscow time [09:25 GMT] and is fully accessible to all internet users.

Specialists of the department's computer security service have successfully neutralized the ongoing DDoS attack, the intensity of which has not undergone significant changes," the ministry said in a statement.