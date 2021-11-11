UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Notes Increase In US, NATO Activities In Black Sea Region

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Notes Increase in US, NATO Activities in Black Sea Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry pointed on Thursday to an increase in US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region and qualified unscheduled drills close to the Russian border as aggression that threatens regional stability.

"The Russian Defense Ministry records an increase in the military activity of the United States and its NATO allies in the Black Sea region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military specified that it was recording a particularly significant increase in the activities of naval forces, strategic aviation and reconnaissance. The ministry described the unscheduled drills as as "aggressive US actions posing a threat to regional security and strategic stability.

"

Over the past 24 hours, four NATO reconnaissance planes were detected and escorted by the Russian anti-aircraft missile forces, the ministry noted.

U-2S and RC-135 reconnaissance planes and two P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft performed flights over the northwestern and central parts of the Black Sea. In addition, the UK air force's RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft "tried to approach the state border of the Russian Federation in southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula," the Russian Defense Ministry said. A Su-30 fighter was scrambled to escort it, and the UK plane changed course.

Related Topics

NATO Russia United Kingdom United States Border

Recent Stories

Iron ore futures close higher on 1th Nov, 2021

Iron ore futures close higher on 1th Nov, 2021

4 minutes ago
 Soybean futures close higher

Soybean futures close higher

4 minutes ago
 SHOs reshuffled in 5 police stations

SHOs reshuffled in 5 police stations

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Supplying Weapons to Mali - Lavrov

Russia to Keep Supplying Weapons to Mali - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 President of Comoros attends business forum on inv ..

President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo ..

26 minutes ago
 Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.