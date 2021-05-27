UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Offers Assistance In Studying Viruses, Ensuring Sanitary Security

Russian Defense Ministry Offers Assistance in Studying Viruses, Ensuring Sanitary Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Defense has offered its specialists to participate in the creation of a modern laboratory and experimental base in the country for studying and developing protection against viruses, according to the ministry's proposals submitted to the government on Thursday.

The initiative comes as part of proposals to address tasks presented by President Vladimir Putin in his annual address to the parliament last month.

The ministry, in particular, expressed readiness to partake in ensuring "sanitary and epidemiological security of the country within the framework of .

.. the relevant innovative programs and the creation of a modern laboratory and experimental base that ensures the identification of biological agents in a short time and allows the quick development of means of protection against them," the document read.

The ministry also intends to take part in addressing the tasks of developing medical infrastructure via providing military medical facilities with high-tech equipment, as well as on upgrading and developing the infrastructure of sports and resort institutions.

