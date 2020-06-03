Russian Defense Ministry Orders Production of 4 Serial Heavy Angara-A5 Rockets - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation, and the Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract for the serial production of Angara heavy-lift rockets, four carriers will be manufactured under the first contract, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"A contract was signed for the production of four serial Angara-A5 rockets," the source said.