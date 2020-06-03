UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Orders Production Of 4 Serial Heavy Angara-A5 Rockets - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:50 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Orders Production of 4 Serial Heavy Angara-A5 Rockets - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation, and the Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract for the serial production of Angara heavy-lift rockets, four carriers will be manufactured under the first contract, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"A contract was signed for the production of four serial Angara-A5 rockets," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Industry

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

3 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

4 hours ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

3 hours ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.