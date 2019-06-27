UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Orders Su-57 Fighters, Mi-28NM Helicopters

Thu 27th June 2019

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry signed, at the Army 2019 Forum, state contracts for the delivery of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters and Mi-28NM Night Hunter helicopters, the announcer said at a ceremony in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also said the ministry signed state contracts for the delivery of the Yasen M nuclear powered submarines and diesel-electric Lada submarines.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Thursday that the state contract for Su-57 envisions the supply of 76 fighters.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko, when asked by Sputnik at the Army 2019 forum, said the state contract for Mi-28NM stipulates the delivery of 98 such helicopters.

