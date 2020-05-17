UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Plans 4 Flights To Bring Military Specialists Home From Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Plans 4 Flights to Bring Military Specialists Home From Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced four flights from Serbia, which will happen later in the day, to bring back Russian military specialists and equipment engaged in assisting Serbians in their fight against COVID-19.

The first group of specialists returned home on three flights on Saturday.

"We are planning to have four flights and bring approximately 20 service members and five equipment items to Russia on May 17," the ministry said in a statement.

