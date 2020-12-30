UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Plans To Increase Order For Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:00 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Plans to Increase Order for Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry is working on the issue of increasing purchases of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters for the country's Aerospace Forces, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

The first serial contract for the supply of 76 Su-57 aircraft to the troops was signed at the Army forum in the summer of 2019. The first aircraft under the contract was recently handed over to the Russian Armed Forces.

"Already now, we are working on measures to further increase the purchase of Su-57 aircraft, the results of which will be taken into account in the new state armament program," the deputy minister said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

