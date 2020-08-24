Russian Defense Ministry Plans to Sign $15.5Bln Worth of Contracts at Army Forum - Shoigu

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry is planning to sign 39 contracts worth a total of 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.5 billion) at the Army-2020 military forum, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"We are expecting to sign 39 contracts, and the total will be almost 1.160 trillion rubles," Shoigu said as aired on Zvezda broadcaster.

The forum held in a Moscow suburb of Kubinka began on Sunday and will last through Saturday.