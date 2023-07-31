Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Plans To Sign Contracts Worth $4.7Bln At Army-2023 Forum - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry intends to sign contracts worth over 433 billion rubles ($4.7 billion) at the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The defense ministry plans to sign contracts totaling over 433 billion rubles (at the forum)," Shoigu told military officials.

Defense ministers from 108 countries have been invited to the forum where around 1,500 defense industry companies are expected to present their production, the minister added.

