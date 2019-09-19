UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Plans To Sign Contract For Supplies Of Tor-M2 Air Defense Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Plans to Sign Contract for Supplies of Tor-M2 Air Defense Systems

The Russian Defense Ministry plans to sign a long-term state contract with the Izhevsk Kupol plant for the supply of the Tor-M2 and Tor-M2DT air defense missile systems, according to materials for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the city of Izhevsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry plans to sign a long-term state contract with the Izhevsk Kupol plant for the supply of the Tor-M2 and Tor-M2DT air defense missile systems, according to materials for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the city of Izhevsk.

Earlier, the Kremlin's press service announced that the head of state would pay a working visit to the Udmurt Republic on Thursday, where he would hold a meeting of the defense industry commission, following which there were plans to sign contracts between the Defense Ministry and Udmurt defense industry enterprises.

