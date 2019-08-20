UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Posts Video Of Maiden Flight Of Altius-U Drone

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:08 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry posted a video of the maiden flight of a 6-tonne Altius-U drone, capable of being in the air for more than 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry posted a video of the maiden flight of a 6-tonne Altius-U drone, capable of being in the air for more than 24 hours.

A video lasting 1 minute 3 seconds was posted on the ministry's YouTube channel. The video shows the drone's flight and maneuvers in the sky, as well as landing.

