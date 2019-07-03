UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List Of Submersible Fire Victims

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:53 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry made public on Monday the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submersible on July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry made public on Monday the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submersible on July 1.

The list, which comprises the Names of seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of Hero of Russia, three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd Rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service, is posted on the ministry's website.

According to the ministry, the deceased officers have taken part in a number of difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, which involved submarine dives to extreme depths.

On Wednesday morning, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived at the Severomorsk naval base, where he held a meeting with members of a special commission set up to establish the causes of the tragedy.

