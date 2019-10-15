Russian Defense Ministry Publishes Map of Current Military Situation in Northeastern Syria

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry published on Tuesday a map with alignment of forces in northeastern Syria , where Turkey is conducting Operation Peace Spring.

The map portrays the military situation as of Tuesday, 17:00 (14:00 GMT).

It shows the city of Manbij and the outskirts of Al Tabqah to be under the Syrian military's control, including the airfield, three bridges, and two hydropower plants.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in neighboring Syria in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces in Syria an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it has classified as a terrorist organization.

The Turkish military has said it now controls the Syrian border cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.