Russian Defense Ministry Purchases S-400, S-350 Air Defense Systems - Almaz-Antey Producer

Russia's Almaz-Antey arms industry company told Sputnik on Tuesday it had signed contracts with the country's Defense Ministry for providing it with three regiments of the S-400 long-range air defense missile systems and four S-350 medium-range air defense missile systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms industry company told Sputnik on Tuesday it had signed contracts with the country's Defense Ministry for providing it with three regiments of the S-400 long-range air defense missile systems and four S-350 medium-range air defense missile systems.

"The "Almaz-Antey" Concern and the Russian Defense Ministry have signed contracts for deliveries of three regiments of the S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems and four S-350 Vityaz air defense missile systems to the Russian military agency. All the equipment will be delivered to the Russian armed forces no later than in 2023," Almaz-Antey said in a press release.