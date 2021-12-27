UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Ready To Start Security Guarantees Talks With NATO At Any Time

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:58 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Ready to Start Security Guarantees Talks With NATO at Any Time

The Russian Defense Ministry expects NATO to respond as quickly as possible to proposals on security guarantees and is ready to start negotiations at any time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry expects NATO to respond as quickly as possible to proposals on security guarantees and is ready to start negotiations at any time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"We believe that this agreement has been developed in the interests of both Russia and Europe as a whole. We look forward to a serious, constructive conversation. We expect the alliance to respond as quickly as possible to our proposals and are ready to start negotiations at any convenient moment," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

NATO's confrontational course towards Russia is forcing Moscow to firmly raise the issue of legally binding security guarantees for Russia, which would rule out any further movement of the bloc to the east, he said.

"The continuation of the alliance's confrontational course towards our country forces us to firmly put before NATO the question of legally binding security guarantees for Russia, which would rule out any further advance of the bloc to the east and the deployment of threatening weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of our borders," Fomin said.

He recalled that Russia's proposal on the draft of the corresponding agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states had been handed over to the AUS side on December 15 and to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for subsequent distribution among NATO member states on the next day. On December 17, the documents were published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Alliance December Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

14 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

44 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

44 minutes ago
 Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid te ..

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

41 seconds ago
 Biden Says Administration Has 'More Work to Do' to ..

Biden Says Administration Has 'More Work to Do' to Make COVID-19 Tests Available

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.