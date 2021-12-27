Russian Defense Ministry Ready to Start Security Guarantees Talks With NATO at Any Time

The Russian Defense Ministry expects NATO to respond as quickly as possible to proposals on security guarantees and is ready to start negotiations at any time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry expects NATO to respond as quickly as possible to proposals on security guarantees and is ready to start negotiations at any time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"We believe that this agreement has been developed in the interests of both Russia and Europe as a whole. We look forward to a serious, constructive conversation. We expect the alliance to respond as quickly as possible to our proposals and are ready to start negotiations at any convenient moment," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

NATO's confrontational course towards Russia is forcing Moscow to firmly raise the issue of legally binding security guarantees for Russia, which would rule out any further movement of the bloc to the east, he said.

"The continuation of the alliance's confrontational course towards our country forces us to firmly put before NATO the question of legally binding security guarantees for Russia, which would rule out any further advance of the bloc to the east and the deployment of threatening weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of our borders," Fomin said.

He recalled that Russia's proposal on the draft of the corresponding agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states had been handed over to the AUS side on December 15 and to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for subsequent distribution among NATO member states on the next day. On December 17, the documents were published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.