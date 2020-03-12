UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Receives 2020's First S-400 Unit Ahead Of Schedule- Producer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Receives 2020's First S-400 Unit Ahead of Schedule- Producer

Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Thursday that it had delivered to the Defense Ministry 2020's first unit of the S-400 air defense system, ahead of schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Thursday that it had delivered to the Defense Ministry 2020's first unit of the S-400 air defense system, ahead of schedule.

"Almaz-Antey concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry the first unit of the S-400 Triumf anti-air defense system for this year, earlier than scheduled. A special ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan region," Almaz-Antey said in a press release.

As requested by the Defense Ministry, tests with real air target tracking were conducted at the range.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the country's armed forces will receive four S-400 units in 2020.

The S-400 air defense system is designed to provide defense against air strikes, as well as various types of missile strikes while facing the enemy's combat and electronic countermeasures.

The information on the current number of such systems deployed by the Russian military remains classified.

Related Topics

Russia Astrakhan 2020

Recent Stories

Applicants who faced three-time rejection could pe ..

15 seconds ago

11 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: MoHAP

5 minutes ago

OPEC+ Technical Committee March 18 Meeting Cancele ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Weakens to 4-Year Low, Trading at Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Becomes China's Ninth Biggest Trade Partner ..

3 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Council Suspends Meetings From Mar ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.