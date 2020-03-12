(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Thursday that it had delivered to the Defense Ministry 2020's first unit of the S-400 air defense system, ahead of schedule.

"Almaz-Antey concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry the first unit of the S-400 Triumf anti-air defense system for this year, earlier than scheduled. A special ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the Astrakhan region," Almaz-Antey said in a press release.

As requested by the Defense Ministry, tests with real air target tracking were conducted at the range.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the country's armed forces will receive four S-400 units in 2020.

The S-400 air defense system is designed to provide defense against air strikes, as well as various types of missile strikes while facing the enemy's combat and electronic countermeasures.

The information on the current number of such systems deployed by the Russian military remains classified.