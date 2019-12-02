Russian Defense Ministry Receives First Mi-38T Helicopter - Manufacturer CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

The first military transport helicopter Mi-38T has already been delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry, the second one will be transferred by the end of the year, the CEO of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, told Sputnik on Monday

"The first aircraft was delivered to the client, it is being tested.

We will send the second aircraft to the Defense Ministry by the end of the year," Boginsky said.

Special flight unit Rossiya, which transports Russian senior officials and military personnel, will receive the first two Mi-38 helicopters in 2020, the company CEO added.

The new Mi-38 can fly up to 1,000 kilometers, or 621 miles, and is capable of carrying 5 tonnes of cargo.