Russian Defense Ministry Receives First S-400 Regiment in 2020 Ahead of Schedule- Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey defense concern said on Thursday it had delivered to the Defense Ministry the first for 2020 regiment of the S-400 air defense system, ahead of schedule.

"Almaz-Antey concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry the first for this year regiment of the S-400 Triumf anti-air defense system, earlier than scheduled.

A special ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar testing range in Astrakhan region," Almaz-Antey said in a press release.

As requested by the Defense Ministry, tests with real air targets tracking were conducted at the range.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the country's armed forces will receive four S-400 regiments in 2020.