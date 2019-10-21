UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Receives New Set Of S-400 Air Defense Systems - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Receives New Set of S-400 Air Defense Systems - Manufacturer

The Russian Defense Ministry has received a new set of S-400 air defense systems from the Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer, Almaz-Antey General Director Yan Novikov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has received a new set of S-400 air defense systems from the Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer, Almaz-Antey General Director Yan Novikov said on Monday.

This is the second batch of S-400s that the ministry has received in 2019 so far.

"As part of its commitments under the state defense order, the concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry a new regimental batch of S-400 Triumph ahead of schedule. This is an enlarged-composition regiment of the S-400," Novikov said, as quoted in the company's press release.

Related Topics

Russia Company 2019 From

Recent Stories

Six civilians, soldier embrace martyrdom after Ind ..

9 minutes ago

Sale of wollen female,male shawls' gains momentu ..

33 seconds ago

Fit Tiger Woods hints he'll pick himself for Presi ..

34 seconds ago

India rattle South Africa despite Hamza flurry

35 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

37 seconds ago

JUI-F Chief says Rehbar Committee to decide the fa ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.