Russian Defense Ministry Receives New Set of S-400 Air Defense Systems - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has received a new set of S-400 air defense systems from the Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer, Almaz-Antey General Director Yan Novikov said on Monday.

This is the second batch of S-400s that the ministry has received in 2019 so far.

"As part of its commitments under the state defense order, the concern has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry a new regimental batch of S-400 Triumph ahead of schedule. This is an enlarged-composition regiment of the S-400," Novikov said, as quoted in the company's press release.