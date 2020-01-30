UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russia's Strikes On Idlib's Hospital, Bakery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russia's Strikes on Idlib's Hospital, Bakery

The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday media reports about Russia's strikes on a hospital and a bakery on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday media reports about Russia's strikes on a hospital and a bakery on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib.

Media reports, released earlier in the day, claim that 10 civilians were killed in the attack.

"Reports by certain foreign media outlets about a bombing attack, allegedly conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft in the morning of January 30 on 'a hospital and a bakery' near the Ariha settlement on the southern outsrkirt of the Syrian town of Idlib, are an information provocation. The Russian aviation has not implemented any combat assignment in this area of Syria," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

