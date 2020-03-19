Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Imposing Curfew in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry qualified on Wednesday as fake the photograph of its alleged order to impose a curfew in Moscow, which was spread in social networks.

"The photograph of alleged 'order' by the Russian Defense Ministry to 'impose a curfew' in the city of Moscow is a primitive fake, thrown in by representatives of one of the neighboring countries.

The military body has not issued a document of this kind, in terms of content and lay-out, and cannot do so in principle," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Russian armed forces were in service in a normal regime.