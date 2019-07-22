Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims That Russian Aerospace Forces Hit Market in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Monday claims of anonymous representatives of the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, that Russian Aerospace Forces had hit a "market" in the northwestern Syrian city of Maarat Numan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Monday claims of anonymous representatives of the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, that Russian Aerospace Forces had hit a "market" in the northwestern Syrian city of Maarat Numan.

"Claims of anonymous representatives of the White Helmets organization, sponsored by the United Kingdom and the United States, that aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had allegedly conducted an attack on a market in Maarat Numan (Idlib province) are fake. The aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces was not carrying out any missions in this area of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.