UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims That Russian Aerospace Forces Hit Market In Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims That Russian Aerospace Forces Hit Market in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Monday claims of anonymous representatives of the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, that Russian Aerospace Forces had hit a "market" in the northwestern Syrian city of Maarat Numan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry refuted on Monday claims of anonymous representatives of the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, that Russian Aerospace Forces had hit a "market" in the northwestern Syrian city of Maarat Numan.

"Claims of anonymous representatives of the White Helmets organization, sponsored by the United Kingdom and the United States, that aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had allegedly conducted an attack on a market in Maarat Numan (Idlib province) are fake. The aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces was not carrying out any missions in this area of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Numan Idlib United Kingdom United States Market Arab

Recent Stories

Police not registering FIR against Mohsin Abbas: W ..

4 seconds ago

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

21 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's speech in US widely lauded in Laho ..

12 minutes ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls ..

12 minutes ago

3 die, 5 injured in different incidents in Faisala ..

12 minutes ago

Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.