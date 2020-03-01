Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports of Alleged Downing of Su-24 in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday said that the reports about Russian Su-24 attack aircraft were fake.

"The information, referencing internet sites of the militants, about an alleged downing of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-24 plane by a man-portable air defense system in the airspace over the Idlib de-escalation zone is fake," the ministry said in a statement.