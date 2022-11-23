UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports On Talks Between Gerasimov, NATO's Bauer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday refuted reports that said a talk had taken place between Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer on security of navigation in the Black Sea.

Earlier in the day, the Euractiv news portal reported, citing sources, that Gerasimov and Bauer held talks on the situation in the Black Sea and agreed to "be careful" and prevent incidents.

"Reports of Western media on alleged recent talks between Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and representative of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer are fake," the statement read.

The Russian ministry also stated that there had been no regular contacts with the alliance's military committee or other NATO bodies or officials, adding that information about an agreement reached between Gerasimov and Bauer on safe ship traffic in the Black Sea was untrue.

At the same time, Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said after his talks with Gerasimov in late October that lines of communication remained open and active between the US and Russia.

