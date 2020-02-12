Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Turkish Claims of Alleged Attack on Civilians in Idlib

Turkey's claims about an alleged attack by Russian military on civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone are false, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Turkey's claims about an alleged attack by Russian military on civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone are false, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The statements by the Turkish officials about the alleged attack of the Russian military on civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone are not true.

The activities of the Russian military personnel and, above all, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, are carried out solely on the basis of the Sochi agreements," the ministry said in a statement.