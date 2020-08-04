UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:09 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations over the past day, with the Turkish side recording no such violations over the given period, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations over the past day, with the Turkish side recording no such violations over the given period, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 ceasefire violations: Aleppo - 1, Idlib - 1. The Turkish part of the commission did not record any violations," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 2,950 food packages, with a total weight of 16.

9 tonnes, in eight separate humanitarian missions across the country, the ministry said.

A further 101 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 30 women and 51 children.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 4.4 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 24 explosive devices.

Russia continues to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

