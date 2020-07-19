Russian Defense Ministry Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records None

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 5 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 2, Latakia - 3. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's province of Raqqa in the past 24 hours, delivering 440 food sets, with a total weight of 2,134 tonnes to local residents, the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.