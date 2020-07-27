Russian Defense Ministry Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded five facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 1, Idlib - 4. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Al Hasakah over the given period, delivering 880 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 82 Syrian refugees, including 25 women and 42 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 36 explosive devices.