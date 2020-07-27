UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:46 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered five ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded five facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 1, Idlib - 4. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Al Hasakah over the given period, delivering 880 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry said that another 82 Syrian refugees, including 25 women and 42 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 36 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

28 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

52 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

15 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.