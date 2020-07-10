UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:59 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 6 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 1, Idlib - 4. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia-2, Idlib-1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held three humanitarian operations in Syria's provinces of Aleppo and Al Hasakah in the past 24 hours, delivering a total of 1,130 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that another 38 Syrian refugees, including 12 women and 20 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 37 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.

