Russian Defense Ministry Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered six ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one violation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 6 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 2, Idlib - 3, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 1 fact of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 1," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's provinces of Raqqa in the past 24 hours, delivering a total of 440 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that another 77 Syrian refugees, including 23 women and 39 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 38 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.

