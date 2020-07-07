Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered eight ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered eight ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 8 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 6, Latakia - 2. The Turkish part of the representation has registered 1 case of opening fire in the Idlib province," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's province of Aleppo in the past 24 hours, delivering 440 food sets to local residents, the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that another 21 Syrian refugees, including six women and 11 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 28 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.