Russian Defense Ministry Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered nine ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered nine ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 9 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 1, Idlib - 7. The Turkish part of the mission recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.

