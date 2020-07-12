Russian Defense Ministry Registers Single Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's province of Raqqa in the past 24 hours, delivering 440 food sets, with a total weight of 2,134 tonnes to local residents, the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that another 42 Syrian refugees, including 13 women and 22 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon in the 24-hour period.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 41 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.