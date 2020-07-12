UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Registers Single Ceasefire Violation In Syria Over Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Registers Single Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held one humanitarian operation in Syria's province of Raqqa in the past 24 hours, delivering 440 food sets, with a total weight of 2,134 tonnes to local residents, the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that another 42 Syrian refugees, including 13 women and 22 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon in the 24-hour period.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of the territory of mines over the past day, and dismantled 41 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for returning refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Sharjah Ruler on ..

2 hours ago

UAE continues to deliver food assistance to Yemen& ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.